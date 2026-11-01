SK Hynix Sees the Memory Shortage Lasting Through 2030. 2 Memory Stocks to Buy and Hold Until Then.

SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) thinks the memory chip shortage has over four years left. With record third-quarter results in late October, the South Korean memory maker said it expects demand to keep exceeding supply through 2030, citing how hard leading-edge manufacturing has gotten and how long new plants take to build.

That's a bold call for an industry known for booms and busts. But the boom, at least, shows in the numbers. SK Hynix's third-quarter revenue passed 100 trillion won for the first time, growing 328% year over year to around 104.6 trillion won. Operating profit climbed 632% to around 83.3 trillion won, with an operating margin of 80%.

But investors aren't pricing in a shortage that long. SK Hynix and Idaho-based Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) each trade at less than 6 times expected earnings for fiscal 2027. And Micron's shares have dropped about 20% since their record close on June 25.

Continue reading