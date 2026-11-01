SK Hynix Shares Surge. Why It's Not Too Late to Buy the Stock.

Shares of SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) surged after the South Korean memory maker delivered huge growth that easily topped analyst expectations. However, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.5 times 2027 analyst estimates and its DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and HBM (high bandwidth memory) volumes effectively sold out through 2029, the stock still looks like a buy.

SK Hynix is the HBM market leader, commanding around 50% market share and serving as the lead supplier to Nvidia. The company said that HBM4 prices will increase next year, while mass production yields will also improve. This will lead to significant revenue and profit growth in 2027, as recent negotiations have narrowed the profitability gap between HBM and conventional DRAM.

Meanwhile, the company said HBM demand is currently more than double what it can supply today.

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