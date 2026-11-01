Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
01.11.2026 12:15:00
SK Hynix Shares Surge. Why It's Not Too Late to Buy the Stock.
Shares of SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) surged after the South Korean memory maker delivered huge growth that easily topped analyst expectations. However, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.5 times 2027 analyst estimates and its DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and HBM (high bandwidth memory) volumes effectively sold out through 2029, the stock still looks like a buy.
SK Hynix is the HBM market leader, commanding around 50% market share and serving as the lead supplier to Nvidia. The company said that HBM4 prices will increase next year, while mass production yields will also improve. This will lead to significant revenue and profit growth in 2027, as recent negotiations have narrowed the profitability gap between HBM and conventional DRAM.
Meanwhile, the company said HBM demand is currently more than double what it can supply today.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.