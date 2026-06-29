SK hynix Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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29.06.2026 18:34:28

SK Hynix Unveils KRW 1,100 Tln Investment Plan To Expand AI Memory Production

(RTTNews) - SK Hynix (HXSCL, 000660.KS) announced a mid- to long-term investment plan totaling KRW 1,100 trillion to expand its AI memory production capacity across South Korea to meet surging global demand driven by artificial intelligence.

The company plans to invest KRW 600 trillion in its Yongin Semiconductor Cluster, KRW 100 trillion in its Cheongju operations, and KRW 400 trillion to develop a new semiconductor cluster in South Korea's southwestern region.

SK Hynix said it has accelerated the Yongin project, targeting completion of the fourth fabrication plant by 2033, 12 years earlier than its original 2045 schedule. Investments in manufacturing facilities and equipment will continue in phases beyond 2033 based on market demand.

The Cheongju investment will fund new NAND fabrication plants, production equipment, and expanded advanced packaging capacity for high-bandwidth memory or HBM.

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