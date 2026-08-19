SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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19.08.2026 21:31:23
SK Hynix vs. AppLovin: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the global economy builds out more computing power, investors are weighing the hardware dominance of SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) against the software innovation of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP). Choosing between these two depends on which part of the technology cycle you prefer to own.SK Hynix provides the high-end memory chips that make advanced computing possible, while AppLovin offers the advertising platform that helps digital businesses grow. Both companies sit at the heart of the digital transformation, though they operate at opposite ends of the tech stack.SK Hynix focuses on manufacturing essential semiconductor devices such as DRAM, NAND Flash, and solid-state drives. The company is a major player among semiconductor stocks, supplying critical high-bandwidth memory for data centers and mobile devices. Although individual customer names are not disclosed in regulatory filings, high concentration among a few major tech buyers remains a standard risk for the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
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17.08.26
|SK hynix und Samsung: Warum die US-Aktien-Nähe für Anleger riskant wird (finanzen.at)
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31.07.26
|KI-Zweifel schwinden wieder: Aktien von SK hynix und Samsung melden sich eindrucksvoll zurück - Auch KOSPI mit Rally (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Tech rout roils markets after SK Hynix profits disappoint (Financial Times)
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29.07.26
|Tech rout roils markets after SK Hynix profits disappoint (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Dämpfer für den Sektor: Samsung und SK Hynix sacken ab - gerät der KI-Boom ins Wanken? (finanzen.at)
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27.07.26
|SK-hynix-Aktie: Warum US-Anleger deutlich mehr bezahlen (finanzen.at)
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25.07.26
|SK hynix-Aktie: Hebel-ETFs feiern Premiere - doch sie sind nicht für jeden geeignet (finanzen.at)
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22.07.26
|Rückschlag für Intel? SK hynix weist Ohio-Spekulationen zurück - Aktie mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AppLovin Corp
|264,50
|-0,81%
|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|1 005,00
|2,34%