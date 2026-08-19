SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.08.2026 21:31:23

SK Hynix vs. AppLovin: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the global economy builds out more computing power, investors are weighing the hardware dominance of SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) against the software innovation of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP). Choosing between these two depends on which part of the technology cycle you prefer to own.SK Hynix provides the high-end memory chips that make advanced computing possible, while AppLovin offers the advertising platform that helps digital businesses grow. Both companies sit at the heart of the digital transformation, though they operate at opposite ends of the tech stack.SK Hynix focuses on manufacturing essential semiconductor devices such as DRAM, NAND Flash, and solid-state drives. The company is a major player among semiconductor stocks, supplying critical high-bandwidth memory for data centers and mobile devices. Although individual customer names are not disclosed in regulatory filings, high concentration among a few major tech buyers remains a standard risk for the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AppLovin Corp 264,50 -0,81% AppLovin Corp
SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs) 1 005,00 2,34% SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Ackman-Depot: Diese vier Aktien sind neu - Alphabet nicht mehr dabei
13:11 George Soros baut sein Depot um: Salesforce-Aktie fliegt raus - Tech-Sektor angepasst
19.08.26 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex fällt derweil zurück. Die asiatischen Märkte verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen