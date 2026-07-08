Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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08.07.2026 18:07:00
SK Hynix's $28 Billion Nasdaq Listing Would Be the Second-Biggest Share Sale Ever. Here's What Investors Should Know.
One of the most important companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain is about to become far easier for U.S. investors to own. South Korea's SK Hynix (FRA: HY9H) is the world's leading maker of the high-bandwidth memory that sits alongside Nvidia's chips in AI data centers. This week, it launched a U.S. share sale to raise about 43 trillion won, or roughly $28 billion. The listing is expected to price on Thursday, July 9, with the stock set to begin trading on Friday, July 10. For anyone trying to invest in the AI memory boom, this is a name worth understanding. Here's what the deal involves and what it changes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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