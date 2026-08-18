SKAN AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

SKAN achieves double-digit growth in order intake and net sales in the first half of the year and confirms guidance for the full year



18-Aug-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



SKAN achieves double-digit growth in order intake and net sales in the first half of the year and confirms guidance for the full year

Order intake increased 16.3% to CHF 247.6 million; order backlog grew by 27.8% to CHF 442.3 million.

Net sales rose by 22.2% to CHF 164.5 million; on a currency-adjusted basis, growth amounted to 24.0%.

Guidance for full year 2026 confirmed: Net sales increase in the high-teens and EBITDA margin between 13 and 15 percent.



Allschwil, 18 August 2026 – The SKAN Group AG, world market leader for high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production processes in the pharma and biotech industry, looks back on a strong first half of 2026. The pharmaceutical and biotech market gained momentum in 2026 compared to the previous year, particularly in the U.S. Investments in new production capacity, the regionalization of critical supply chains and onshoring initiatives supported demand. In Europe, the healthy demand seen in the previous year has continued. Following the exceptionally strong growth phase during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is now in a phase of normalization. Our customers are making investment decisions more selectively, decision-making cycles have lengthened, and the competitive environment has intensified.

However, the long-term growth drivers remain attractive. Patent expirations for numerous biologics, the growing importance of biosimilars, investments in regional production security and the commercialization of new forms of therapy continue to create high demand for modern production capacity. Demand for technologically advanced and regulatory-critical solutions for aseptic processes remained robust in the first half of 2026. SKAN is well-positioned to meet this demand with a broad portfolio ranging from isolator systems to software solutions and single-use systems.



Key financial figures ahead of the previous year

The SKAN Group increased its order intake by 16.3% to CHF 247.6 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: CHF 213.0 million). A positive development was the successful conversion, as planned, of numerous engineering contracts won in 2025 into orders for complete systems. The order intake also includes several major projects with durations extending into 2028. The order backlog rose by 27.8% to CHF 442.3 million (31.12.2025: CHF 346.1 million).

Net sales rose by 22.2% compared to the same period last year to CHF 164.5 million (H1 2025: CHF 134.6 million); on a currency-adjusted basis, growth amounted to 24.0%. The growth was driven by both the existing business and the acquisitions consolidated during the reporting period. This performance reflects the continued robust demand and SKAN’s strong market position.

Profitability improved significantly in the first half of 2026 compared with the weak period in the prior year. EBITDA rose to CHF 15.3 million, up from CHF 0.9 million in the first half of 2025. This development is primarily attributable to the fact that the project delays that weighed on results in the prior year did not recur to the same extent and more projects were in high-value-added phases during the reporting period. In addition, the disproportionately strong growth of the Services & Consumables segment – driven by the acquisitions included in the reporting period – as well as targeted measures to improve the cost base contributed to the increase in profitability.

Net result for the first half of 2026 amounted to CHF 5.4 million, following a loss of CHF 8.3 million in the same period of the previous year.



Equipment & Solutions with solid demand for large-scale projects

The Equipment & Solutions segment recorded order intake of CHF 166.4 million in the first half of 2026, up 3.7% from the same period last year (H1 2025: CHF 160.4 million). The majority of orders were for large and complex customized projects. High-speed lines featuring Ebeam technology were in particularly high demand. Growth was driven not only by new drugs, primarily in oncology, but also increasingly by biosimilars.

Net sales rose by 10.2% to CHF 99.9 million (H1 2025: CHF 90.7 million). Segment EBITDA increased to CHF 2.3 million, corresponding to a segment EBITDA margin of 2.3% (H1 2025: CHF -9.1 million).



Services & Consumables shows significant growth

During the reporting period, the Services & Consumables segment increased its order intake by 54.6% to CHF 81.2 million (H1 2025: CHF 52.5 million). Both the services and single-use systems businesses, as well as the acquisitions, contributed to this encouraging growth.

Net sales increased by 47.2% to CHF 64.6 million (H1 2025: CHF 43.9 million). The net sales of Metronik and ABC Transfer have been included in the Group’s net sales since the beginning of the year, bringing the segment’s share of the SKAN Group’s total net sales to 39%. Segment EBITDA was CHF 13.0 million, and the segment EBITDA margin was 20.1% (H1 2025: CHF 10.0 million; 22.8%).

The preparation for market launch of Pre-Approved Services continued successfully during the reporting period. The goal is to obtain approval from Swissmedic in the current year.



Confident Outlook

The markets targeted by SKAN have attractive growth drivers. Rising demands for quality, automation, containment and regulatory compliance as well as the growing importance of biologics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) as well as cell and gene therapies are supporting demand for technologically leading aseptic production solutions.

At the same time, the market is undergoing structural changes. In addition to political discussions about drug prices, numerous high-revenue biologics will lose their exclusivity in the coming years. This opens up opportunities for the SKAN Group — on the one hand, through the development of new biosimilar production capacities, and on the other, through production solutions for innovative next-generation therapies. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, however, are facing increasing competitive and cost pressures with their established products. In this environment, cost discipline and the right capital allocation are becoming increasingly important. Many companies are prioritizing investments more selectively and subjecting projects to stricter economic scrutiny.

Thanks to SKAN’s strong market position, technological expertise, the total cost of ownership advantages of its systems and the strong sales track record, the company is well positioned to benefit from these developments and to continue delivering double-digit growth rates in the future. In the coming years, SKAN will focus on increasing its EBITDA margin by launching ongoing innovation projects in the market, implementing a management structure with segment responsibility, enhancing operational excellence, and expanding sales and service.

SKAN confirms its guidance for the full year 2026. Based on the current course of business, the Group remains confident of achieving its full-year targets, while execution in the remainder of the year is key to their attainment. For the full year, net sales is expected to grow in the high-teens, with an EBITDA margin between 13 and 15 percent.

Consolidated key figures

in thousand CHF 1st half 2026

or 30.06.2026 in % of

net sales 1st half 2025

or 31.12.2025 in % of

net sales change

in % SKAN Financial key figures Order intake 247’584 212’972 16.3% Order backlog1 442’273 346’133 27.8% Net sales 164’484 134’568 22.2% EBITDA 15’281 9.3% 928 0.7% nm EBIT 8’667 5.3% -4’910 -3.6% nm Profit for the period 5’447 3.3% -8’261 -6.1% nm Net working capital (NWC) 1 -30’517 -26’622 14.6% Return on capital employed (ROCE) 3.2% -2.3% nm Investments 13’725 21’531 -36.3% Equity1 125’474 127’591 -1.7% Equity ratio1 26.1% 26.5% -1.4% Cash flow from operating activities 16’318 22’576 -27.7% Cash flow from investing activities -13’639 -13’381 -1.9% Cash flow from financing activities -7’856 -9’513 17.4% Headcount1 1’694 1’755 -3.5% Segment key figures Equipment & Solutions Order intake 166’364 160’440 3.7% Order backlog 362’485 293’081 23.7% Net sales 99’915 90’696 10.2% EBITDA 2’278 2.3% -9’094 nm nm Services & Consumables Order intake 81’220 52’532 54.6% Order backlog 79’788 53’052 50.4% Net sales 64’568 43’871 47.2% EBITDA 13’003 20.1% 10’022 22.8% 29.7% Stock key figures Registered shares 22’483’524 22’483’524 0.0% Weighted average number of shares outstanding 22’479’642 22’483’524 0.0% Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.21 -0.40 nm



1 Comparison value as of 31.12.2025

Conference Call and Audio Webcast (in English)

Jonas Greutert, CEO, and Burim Maraj, CFO, will guide you through the results for the Half-Year 2026 and provide an outlook for the current financial year in a conference call and audio webcast. Afterwards, they will be available for questions.

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

2:00 to approx. 3:00 p.m. (CEST)

To participate in the conference call , please register via this link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).

The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast . To access, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A recording will subsequently be available under the same link.

For questions about the conference call or audio webcast, or if you have problems with the link, please contact ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28.



Download Links:

>> Half-Year Report 2026

>> Presentation Half-Year Results 2026



Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13



Financial calendar:

23 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026 28 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

SKAN – together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, software, services and single-use systems. Innovative solutions and a customer-focused life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs around 1700 people. About half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.