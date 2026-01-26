SKAN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

SKAN announces preliminary key figures for the 2025 financial year



Allschwil, January 26, 2026 – The SKAN Group AG, world market leader for high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production processes in the pharma and biotech industry, expects based on preliminary, not yet audited figures net sales of around CHF 332 million (2024: CHF 361.3 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around CHF 38 million (2024: CHF 57.0 million). Order intake is expected to reach around CHF 365 million (2024: CHF 359.5 million).

Publication of the 2025 financial results:

SKAN Group AG will publish the detailed 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. At the same time, the 2025 Annual Report and the 2025 year-end presentation will be available for download at www.skan.com. An investor, analyst and media conference is also planned for 10:00 a.m. at the Widder Hotel in Zurich. Further details will be provided in due course.

Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13

Financial calendar:

24 March 2026 Publication Annual Results 2025 7 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026

SKAN – together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs close to 1700 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.