SKAN Aktie
WKN DE: A0MPG1 / ISIN: CH0013396012
|
26.01.2026 07:00:09
SKAN announces preliminary key figures for the 2025 financial year
|
SKAN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Allschwil, January 26, 2026 – The SKAN Group AG, world market leader for high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production processes in the pharma and biotech industry, expects based on preliminary, not yet audited figures net sales of around CHF 332 million (2024: CHF 361.3 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around CHF 38 million (2024: CHF 57.0 million). Order intake is expected to reach around CHF 365 million (2024: CHF 359.5 million).
Publication of the 2025 financial results:
SKAN Group AG will publish the detailed 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. At the same time, the 2025 Annual Report and the 2025 year-end presentation will be available for download at www.skan.com. An investor, analyst and media conference is also planned for 10:00 a.m. at the Widder Hotel in Zurich. Further details will be provided in due course.
Contacts:
Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28
Financial calendar:
SKAN – together always one step ahead
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SKAN AG
|Kreuzstrasse 5
|4123 Allschwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 43 268 32 32
|E-mail:
|info@skan.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013396012
|Valor:
|1339601
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2265492
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2265492 26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SKAN
|
07:00
|SKAN gibt provisorische Eckwerte zum Jahresergebnis 2025 be-kannt (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|SKAN announces preliminary key figures for the 2025 financial year (EQS Group)
|
22.01.26
|SPI-Titel SKAN-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem SKAN-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|SPI aktuell: SPI zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|SIX-Handel SPI schwächelt zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
01.01.26
|SPI-Titel SKAN-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in SKAN von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.12.25
|SPI-Titel SKAN-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in SKAN von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|SPI-Titel SKAN-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine SKAN-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)