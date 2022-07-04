SKAN AG / Key word(s): Takeover

SKAN Group AG closes announced increase of its stake in Aseptic Technologies



04.07.2022 / 07:00





Media Information

SKAN Group AG closes announced increase of its stake in Aseptic Technologies

Allschwil, 4 July 2022 SKAN Group AG, global market leader in high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production processes in the (bio-)pharmaceutical industry, has completed the announced increase of its shareholding in the Belgian subsidiary Aseptic Technologies. As of July 1, 2022, it acquired a further 20% of the shares from the co-owner, Société Régionale d'Investissement de Wallonie (SRIW), increasing its stake to 80%. Under the contractual agreement with SIRW, SKAN will acquire two subsequent tranches of 5% each between 2023 and 2026. SRIW will remain a 10% shareholder in Aseptic Technologies and will continue to support the company alongside SKAN.

Aseptic Technologies is of strategic importance to the SKAN Group. The automated, robotic process solutions for filling closed vials (AT-Closed Vial® Technology) produced by Aseptic Technologies target applications in cell and gene therapy, a rapidly growing therapeutic segment. Customers of Aseptic Technologies have over 300 compounds in research and clinical trials, several of which being in the final phase of development before market approval. The commercialization of new drugs will increase the demand for closed vials and thus the volume in the Services & Consumables segment.



Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13



Financial calendar:

23 August 2022

28 March 2023

3 May 2023 Publication Half Year Results 2022

Publication Annual Results 2022

Annual General Meeting



SKAN together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organization make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs over 1000 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan and the USA.