SKAN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SKAN Group AG informs about the proceedings by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland from 2023



02.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media Information

SKAN Group AG informs about the proceedings by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland from 2023

Allschwil, 2 November 2026 – On 25 and 26 May 2023, SKAN Group AG announced in ad hoc releases that the Office of the Attorney General had launched an insider trading investigation against the then-Chairman of the Board of Directors and two employees. The proceedings against the former Chairman of the Board of Directors have since been dismissed. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has dropped all allegations, with the state bearing the full cost of the proceedings.

The ongoing proceedings involve the CFO and the Head of the Services, Digital & Single-Use Systems segment. The trial on the charges brought by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland will take place on 5 November 2026 at the Federal Criminal Court, with the first-instance decision to be announced on 17 November 2026.

At the time the investigation was launched in 2023, the Board of Directors conducted a thorough assessment of the situation and expressed its confidence in both persons. This assessment remains valid. The Board of Directors upholds the presumption of innocence and is maintaining both persons in their functions.

SKAN Group AG has the greatest interest in the ongoing proceedings being concluded as quickly as possible and is cooperating closely with the authorities. As soon as the first-instance decision has been announced, SKAN Group AG will inform again.



Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13



Financial calendar:

28 January 2027 Publication of preliminary key figures for the 2026 financial year 23 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026 28 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

SKAN – together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, software, services and single-use systems. Innovative solutions and a customer-focused life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs around 1700 people. About half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.