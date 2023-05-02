SKAN AG / Key word(s): Takeover

SKAN increases stake in Aseptic Technologies to 85 percent



02-May-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



SKAN increases stake in Aseptic Technologies to 85 percent

Allschwil, May 2, 2023 - SKAN Group AG, world market leader for high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production processes in the (bio-)pharmaceutical industry, has increased its stake in the Belgian subsidiary Aseptic Technologies as planned. As of May 2, 2023, it has acquired a further 5% of the shares from the co-owner, Wallonie Entreprendre (WE), increasing its shareholding to 85%. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. According to the contractual agreement with WE, SKAN will acquire a further tranche of 5% by 2026 at the latest. WE will remain a 10% shareholder and continue to support Aseptic Technologies and SKAN.

Aseptic Technologies is of strategic importance for the SKAN Group. The automated, robot-assisted process solutions for filling closed vials (AT-Closed Vial® Technology) target applications in cell and gene therapy and thus a strongly growing therapeutic segment. Aseptic Technologies' customers have approximately 400 compounds in research and clinical trials, several of which are in the final stages of development before market approval.

The commercialization of new drugs will increase the demand for AT-Closed Vials® and thus the volume in the Services & Consumables segment. As a result of the increase of the stake in Aseptic Technologies, SKAN Group AG's indirectly held interest in Plast4Life also increases to 20.8%. Plast4Life is a company in Belgium that is still being built up and will be manufacturing AT-Closed Vials® in the future using the plastic injection molding process.



Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13



Financial calendar:

3 May 2023

22 August 2023 Annual General Meeting

Publication of the half-year results 2023

SKAN together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organization make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs over 1170 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Japan and the USA.