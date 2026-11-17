SKAN AG / Key word(s): Statement

SKAN takes note of the Federal Criminal Court’s first-instance judgments



17.11.2026 / 17:54 CET/CEST





Media Information

SKAN takes note of the Federal Criminal Court’s first-instance judgments

Allschwil, 17 November 2026 – SKAN Group AG takes note of today’s first-instance judgments of the Federal Criminal Court. The Head of the Services, Digital & Single-Use Systems Segment was acquitted of the charge of exploiting insider information.

The CFO has given notice of appeal against the first-instance conviction. This means that the proceedings against him have not yet been legally concluded. The presumption of innocence continues to apply, and he remains in his position. SKAN Group AG has the greatest interest in the ongoing proceedings being concluded as quickly as possible. The Board of Directors continues to monitor the situation closely.



Contacts:

Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13



Financial calendar:

28 January 2027 Publication of preliminary key figures for the 2026 financial year 23 March 2027 Publication Annual Results 2026 28 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027

SKAN – together always one step ahead

SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, software, services and single-use systems. Innovative solutions and a customer-focused life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs around 1700 people. About half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.