SKAN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

SKAN with good order intake in the 2025 financial year



24-March-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SKAN with good order intake in the 2025 financial year Order intake increased by 3.1% to CHF 370.6 million; order backlog of CHF 346.1 million gives good visibility for the rest of the year.

Net sales declined by 7.7% to CHF 333.3 million due to project postponements; at constant currencies, the reduction was 6.4%.

EBITDA reached CHF 38.6 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 11.6%.

Dividend of CHF 0.22 per share proposed for the 2025 financial year.

Dr. Christian Schlögel nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting; after 16 years, Patrick Schär will not stand for re-election.

For 2026, a net sales growth in the upper teens and an EBITDA margin between 13 and 15% are targeted.

Allschwil, 24 March 2026 – The SKAN Group AG, world market leader for high-quality isolator systems for aseptic production processes in the pharma and biotech industry, continued to see robust growth in its market in 2025, along with strong customer demand for its process solutions for the aseptic filling of biopharmaceutical active ingredients. The main areas of application were filling lines for oncology applications and biotechnologically produced injectable large molecules. Filling lines for ADC (antibody drug conjugates) were in particularly high demand. These modern oncology drugs require complex, aseptic-toxic large-scale systems that meet the highest quality and safety requirements. SKAN has core expertise in this area and has received several orders in the double-digit million range. The overall positive order intake was characterized by regional differences. While order intake from European customers remained strong throughout the year, orders from the US were somewhat more hesitant in the second half of the year, mainly due to customer budget planning and a longer decision-making process. The success rate for quotations was around 50%, which is primarily attributable to the qualitative and technological superiority of SKAN systems as well as its process expertise. SKAN was thus able to consolidate its position as number one in the high-end segment of the iso-lator market. Sales development remained below the previous year's level as a result of an exceptional number of project postponements. Vaccine lines were particularly affected. The global decline in demand for vaccines has led to a shift in priorities among pharmaceutical companies. Several lines ordered during the COVID phase are being put into operation later than planned, meaning that SKAN has not yet been able to book the corresponding project sales. Key figures at Group level For the 2025 financial year, the SKAN Group reports an order intake of CHF 370.6 million, 3.1% more than in the previous year (2024: CHF 359.5 million). The order backlog climbed by 8.7% to CHF 346.1 million (CHF 318.3 million), which provides good visibility in the equipment business. Within the total order backlog, approximately CHF 15 to 20 million is currently subject to a potential cancellation risk. Net sales declined by 7.7% to CHF 333.3 million (CHF 361.3 million); adjusted for currency ef-fects, the decline was 6.4%. This is due to the aforementioned project postponements, which shifted the corresponding sales and profits to the current year. EBITDA decreased by 32.3% to CHF 38.6 million (CHF 57.0 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 11.6% (15.8%). Profit for the 2025 financial year amounted to CHF 17.6 million (CHF 40.8 million). Equipment & Solutions drives strategic initiatives forward The Equipment & Solutions segment recorded an order intake of CHF 248.5 million in the 2025 financial year, 2.6% less than in the previous year (CHF 255.0 million). Net sales declined by 20.0% to CHF 216.8 million (CHF 270.9 million). This resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 for the segment. Segment EBITDA fell to CHF 9.4 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 4.3% (CHF 30.3 million, 11.2%). SKAN compensated for the gaps in production caused by the aforementioned project postponements by pre-producing standard isolators, for example for quality control purposes. This pre-production generated sales and margins in the second half of 2025 and partially compensated for the shift of sales resulting from the project postponements. SKAN continued to invest in strategic initiatives. During the reporting period, a significant portion of research and development expenditures, corresponding to 7.4% of net sales, was allocated to Integrated Process Solutions. The delivery of such a system based on SKAN’s latest robotics platform at the end of 2025 underscores the progress made in this future-oriented field. Acquisitions as growth drivers for Services & Consumables The Services & Consumables segment achieved a 17.0% increase in order intake to CHF 122.2 million (CHF 104.5 million) in the reporting year. Net sales rose by 28.9% to CHF 116.5 million (CHF 90.4 million). EBITDA reached CHF 29.2 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 25.0% (CHF 26.6 million, 29.5%). The service business performed well and the installed base continued to grow. The disproportionately low increase in order intake and the lower margin are attributable to the high basis for comparison from the previous year, when SKAN concluded multi-year maintenance contracts and Aseptic Technologies received a large individual order for aseptic consumables. The acquisitions of Metronik and ABC Transfer contributed to growth and earnings, as both have been consolidated from August 2025 onwards. Metronik, based in Ljubljana, is a leading provider of software for production digitization, including manufacturing execution systems, digital integration services, and automation solutions. Metronik's software platform forms the digital backbone of modern pharmaceutical production environments and meets the highest requirements in the GMP environment. Together with Metronik, SKAN can offer customers a holistic solution along the pharmaceutical value chain – from isolator technology and automation to fully digitized and integrated manufacturing processes. ABC Transfer, based in Tours, France, specializes in transfer systems for aseptic filling processes. The sterile transfer connections (alpha/beta ports), containers, and transfer bags (beta bags) enable the sterile introduction of materials into isolators and the safe removal of samples. The transfer bags expand SKAN's portfolio of consumables. The acquisitions of the two companies were in line with SKAN's strategy of significantly increasing the share of services and consumables in total sales in the medium term, thereby improving the Group's margin profile. The Services & Consumables segment contributed 35% to the SKAN Group's total sales in 2025, compared to 25% in the previous year. Supported by the SKAN Group's selling power, the two companies will be able to scale their business more quickly. Initiatives for joint customer outreach have already been launched. The development of pre-approved services was successfully continued during the reporting period. This service currently includes two filling lines: one line for medium production volumes and various formats such as vials, syringes, and cartridges, and one line for the manufacture of cell and gene products (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products, ATMP). Feedback from initial customer discussions has been very positive. Following inspection of the facility by the Swiss regulatory authority, the commercial launch is scheduled for the second half of 2026. Operating cash flow significantly increased Excluding the costs of acquisitions, investments in the reporting year amounted to CHF 45.9 million (CHF 53.8 million). The majority of investments went toward setting up Pre-Approved Services. Operating cash flow increased by 37.3% to CHF 64.1 million (CHF 46.7 million) driven by improved net working capital management. Equity at the end of 2025 amounted to CHF 127.6 million (CHF 202.6 million), corresponding to an equity ratio of 26.5% (52.7%). The offsetting of goodwill from both acquisitions resulted in a reduction in the equity ratio. Proposals to the Annual General Meeting The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting of SKAN Group AG on May 7, 2026, the distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.22 per share, representing a 30% payout ratio. Furthermore, the election of Dr. Christian Schlögel as a new member of the Board of Directors will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting. Dr. Christian Schlögel (born 1964, German citizen) is a proven expert in software, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence with 30 years of management experience in global technology, software, and industrial companies. With SKAN expanding its offering to include software and digital integration services through the Metronik acquisition and simultaneously driving forward the digital transformation of the company and its services, Dr. Christian Schlögel will bring valuable expertise to the Board of Directors. After 16 years on the Board of Directors, Patrick Schär has decided for professional reasons not to stand for re-election. With his professional background and experience as a financial expert, he has contributed significantly to the development of the SKAN Group. The Board of Directors would like to thank him very much for his many years of commitment and excellent cooperation, and wishes him all the best for the future. Confident outlook SKAN continues to operate in a structurally growing market driven by underlying growth in the global pharmaceutical and biotech market, the increasing trend toward injectable drugs, and the replacement of traditional cleanrooms with safer and more sustainable isolator technology. These trends will ensure continued demand for process solutions for the aseptic filling of drugs and for the associated services and consumables. Based on the structural growth drivers and the solid order backlog, the Board of Directors and management are confident about the current year. In terms of net sales, we expect an increase in the high-teens for 2026. The EBITDA margin should range between 13 and 15 percent. In addition to the scheduled processing of the high order volume, a priority this year is the successful launch of Pre-Approved Services. Consolidated key figures in thousand CHF 2025 in % of

net sales 2024 in % of

net sales change in % SKAN Financial key figures Order intake 370’634 359’473 3.1% Order backlog 346’133 318’341 8.7% Net sales 333’335 361’295 -7.7% EBITDA 38’588 11.6% 56’961 15.8% -32.3% EBIT 25’426 7.6% 44’482 12.3% -42.8% Profit for the period 17’565 5.3% 40’791 11.3% -56.9% Net working capital (NWC) -26’622 8’209 not meaningful Return on capital employed (ROCE) 10.3% 21.5% -52.0% Investments 45’867 53’789 -14.7% Equity 127’591 202’563 -37.0% Equity ratio 26.5% 52.7% -49.7% Cash flow from operating activities 64’109 46’700 37.3% Cash flow from investing activities -130’906 -69’057 89.6% Cash flow from financing activities 108’987 -9’349 not meaningful Headcount 1’755 1’471 19.3% Segment key figures Equipment & Solutions Order intake 248’452 255’014 -2.6% Order backlog 293’081 282’964 3.6% Net sales 216’840 270’904 -20.0% EBITDA 9’420 4.3% 30’314 11.2% -68.9% Services & Consumables Order intake 122’182 104’459 17.0% Order backlog 53’052 35’377 50.0% Net sales 116’495 90’391 28.9% EBITDA 29’168 25.0% 26’647 29.5% 9.5% Stock key figures Registered shares 22’483’524 22’483’524 0.0% Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.72 1.73 -58.1% Dividends per share (in CHF) 0.22 0.40 -45.0% Conference Call and Audio Webcast (in English) Jonas Greutert, CEO, and Burim Maraj, CFO, will guide you through the results for the financial year 2025 and provide an outlook for the current financial year in a conference call and audio webcast. Afterwards, they will be available for questions. Tuesday, March 24, 2026

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. (CET) To participate in the conference call , please register via this link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the conference call, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound). The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast . To access, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A recording will subsequently be available under the same link. For questions about the conference call or audio webcast, or if you have problems with the link, please contact ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28.

Download Links: >> Annual Report 2025 >> Presentation Financial Year 2025

Contacts: Thomas Balmer, ir@skan.com, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, ir@skan.com, +41 79 635 64 13 Financial calendar: 7 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 18 August 2026 Publication Half-Year Results 2026 SKAN – together always one step ahead SKAN is a pioneer in the field of aseptic and aseptic-toxic manufacturing processes for the (bio)pharmaceutical industry. The company is the market and technology leader for high-quality, process-critical isolator systems for filling drugs according to strict sterility standards. In addition, the company offers its customers process support, services and consumables. Innovative solutions and an efficient life-cycle support organisation make SKAN an important partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) and research laboratories worldwide. Founded in 1968, SKAN today employs around 1750 people. More than half of them work at the Allschwil headquarters in the Life Sciences Hub of the Basel region. The other employees are located among the subsidiaries in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Croatia, Japan, the USA and Brazil.

End of Inside Information