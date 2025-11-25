Skanska Bags $256 Mln Contract In US To Build New Data Center

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a contract of $256 million to build a new data center in the US.

The project involves construction of a data center, including the building shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.

The company will start the construction in the first quarter of 2026, and the work is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.