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05.10.2026 08:05:21
Skanska Enters Contract For New High School Project In Renton
(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKAb.ST) said it has signed a contract with the Renton School District for the new Renton High School project in Renton, Washington, USA. The contract is worth $110 million, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2029.
The new three-story high school will have classroom capacity for 1,600 students. The new campus also will include health services and special services spaces, community areas, a library, cafeteria, commons, gymnasiums, a lighted baseball/softball field and a practice football/soccer field.
At prior close on Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Skanska shares were trading at 278.40 Swedish kronor.
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