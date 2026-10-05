Skanska Enters Contract For New High School Project In Renton

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKAb.ST) said it has signed a contract with the Renton School District for the new Renton High School project in Renton, Washington, USA. The contract is worth $110 million, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2029.

The new three-story high school will have classroom capacity for 1,600 students. The new campus also will include health services and special services spaces, community areas, a library, cafeteria, commons, gymnasiums, a lighted baseball/softball field and a practice football/soccer field.

At prior close on Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Skanska shares were trading at 278.40 Swedish kronor.