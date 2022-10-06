Skanska In $113 Mln Deal With MTA To Replace Escalators In New York Subway Stations

(RTTNews) - Swedish construction and project development company Skanska AB (SKSBF, SKA-B.ST) Thursday said it has signed a contract with the Metropolitan Transport Authority or MTA to replace escalators in subway stations in New York.

The contract is worth $113 million or about 1.1 billion Swedish kronor, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

Skanska said it will replace a total of 17 escalators in six subway stations throughout the city. These include Lexington Ave/59th Street station, South Ferry/Whitehall Street station, 145th Street station, 5th Ave/53rd Street Station, Smith-9th Street Station, and 59th Street Station.

The project also includes associated repair work and upgrades to those stations.

The company noted that the construction began in August 2022 and is expected to complete in August 2026.