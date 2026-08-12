Skanska Inks Additional Contract For Medical Office Building For $68 Mln

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST), a Swedish construction and project development company, Wednesday announced that it has secured an additional contract with UNC Health or UNCH for $68 million.

The contract involves the construction of a new medical office building and parking deck as the start of a new greenfield medical campus in North Carolina, USA.

The full project scope includes site development, infrastructure, early equipment, and core and shell for a new six floor, approximately 17,700 square meters medical office building and an 890-space parking deck and will also establish new design and construction standards for UNCH's outpatient facilities, Skanska said in a statement.

The project began in June 2026 and expected to close in April 2028.

The contract will be included in the US order booking for the third quarter of 2026.

Currently, shares are trading at SEK 268.60, up 0.79% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.