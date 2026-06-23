23.06.2026 08:08:20

Skanska Secures $255 Mln Supplemental Contract For Georgia Data Center Project

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKBSY), a construction and development company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a supplemental contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, United States.

The construction began in March 2026 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

The contract is worth $255 million, or about SEK 2.3 billion, and will be included in the company's U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project includes the construction of a 22,700-square-meter data center, associated site work and underground utilities.

The scope of work also includes the fitout of administration space and five data halls.

On Monday, Skanska AB closed trading 0.35% lesser at SEK 253 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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