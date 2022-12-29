Skanska Signs $313 Mln Worth Contracts In Texas For Hospital Expansion, Medical Education Building

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction and development firm, Thursday announced contracts worth $313 million in total to expand a hospital in Texas, as well as to build medical education building for The University of Texas.

The company has signed a contract with CHRISTUS Health for an expansion to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. The contract is worth $95 million or about 960 million Swedish kronor.

The CHRISTUS project consists of a five-level cast in place concrete tower addition at the hospital, around 50,000 square meters of new construction with a minor renovation. The project will be completed in three phases including a new surface parking, a new bed tower addition, and a partial renovation of the existing first floor.

Construction is slated to begin in January 2023 and expected to reach completion in February 2025.

Separately, Skanska and its joint venture partner, HGR General Contractors, signed a contract with The University of Texas at Tyler to build a medical education building in Tyler, Texas.

The contract totals $218 million or about 2.2 billion kronor. Skanska's portion is worth $111 million or about 1.1 billion kronor.

The medical education building, a five-story facility of around 75,000 square meters, will support interdisciplinary education for medical students and aid as part of the graduate medical education program expansion throughout the UT Health East Texas Health System.

Construction is slated to begin in December 2022 and expected to reach completion in Spring of 2025.

Both contracts will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022.