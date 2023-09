Skanska Signs $47 Mln Worth Additional Contract With Orlando Health To Build Hospital In Florida

(RTTNews) - Skanska said that it has signed an additional contract with Orlando Health to build a hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The contract is worth $47 million.

The contract in full includes the construction of an about 54,000-square meter, seven-story acute care facility, featuring medical and support services including imaging, lab, pharmacy, dining and gift shop, among others.

Construction is underway, with expected completion for the project in 2026.