15.06.2021 07:53:00

Skanska signs additional contract to expand airport in Portland, Oregon, USA, for USD 84M, about SEK 710M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Skanska has, in a joint venture with Hoffman Construction Company, signed a contract amendment with the Port of Portland for improvements to the Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, USA. Skanska's share of the contract amendment is worth USD 84M, about SEK 710M, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter 2021.

The amendment includes work on the Terminal Core Expansion project, comprising structural, mechanical and electrical work and enclosure. 

Construction is underway. Substantial completion is scheduled for 2025.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

