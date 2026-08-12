12.08.2026 08:30:44

Skanska To Build Public Works Operations Campus For Vancouver City For $64 Mln

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST), a Swedish construction and project development company, Wednesday announced that it has inked a contract with Vancouver City for the Vancouver Public Works Operations Campus Project in Vancouver, Washington, USA for $64 million.

The project is aimed to improve operational efficiency of Vancouver's department of Public Works, which performs essential infrastructure maintenance and construction. The contract will include 13 new buildings, totaling approximately 21,700 square meters of enclosed space, and an additional 3,400 square meters of covered parking.

Preparatory work began in December 2025 with the project expected to close in July 2028.

The contract will be included in the US order booking for the third quarter of 2026, said Skanska in a statement.

On Tuesday, shares closed at 266.50 SEK, down 0.37% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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