Skanska To Build Subsea Tunnel In Rogaland County, Norway - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKSBF.PK) said it has signed a contract with the Norwegian Road Authority to build a subsea tunnel in Rogaland County, Norway. The contract is worth approximately 5 billion Norwegian Kroner. The company expects construction to begin in the first quarter 2023 and to be completed in the third quarter 2029.

The E39 Rogfast project is a 27 km long subsea road tunnel between the municipalities Randaberg and Bokn in Rogaland County, Norway. The contract Skanska has signed is called E04 Boknafjord tunnel North.