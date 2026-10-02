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02.10.2026 08:13:44
Skanska Wins $271 Mln Contract For U.S. Coast Guard Pier In Rhode Island
(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKSBF), a construction and project development company, on Friday announced that it has signed a $271 million contract with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic.
The project has begun and is expected to be completed in March 2030.
The company said that the contract is worth about SEK 2.5 billion and will be included in its U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.
The contract is for the construction of a new U.S. Coast Guard homeport pier at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island.
The project will replace the existing Pier 1 with a new pier designed to berth four U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters.
The project includes new substations, water and wastewater connections, a compressed air system, bulkhead construction, site improvements, dredging and underground utilities.
On Thursday, Skanska AB is 1.01% lesser at SEK 273.90 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
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