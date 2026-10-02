02.10.2026 08:13:44

Skanska Wins $271 Mln Contract For U.S. Coast Guard Pier In Rhode Island

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKSBF), a construction and project development company, on Friday announced that it has signed a $271 million contract with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic.

The project has begun and is expected to be completed in March 2030.

The company said that the contract is worth about SEK 2.5 billion and will be included in its U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The contract is for the construction of a new U.S. Coast Guard homeport pier at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island.

The project will replace the existing Pier 1 with a new pier designed to berth four U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters.

The project includes new substations, water and wastewater connections, a compressed air system, bulkhead construction, site improvements, dredging and underground utilities.

On Thursday, Skanska AB is 1.01% lesser at SEK 273.90 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:24 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
22:12 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
21:29 KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20:52 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten bremsen Zinssorgen: Wall Street schließt in Grün -- ATX beendet Handel nach Richtungssuche fester -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen präsentierte. Auch die US-Börsen steuerten auf einen versöhnlichen Wochenschluss hin. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen