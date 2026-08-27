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27.08.2026 08:39:51
Skanska Wins Additional $85 Mln Contract For Florida Gulf Coast University
(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKSBF, SKBSY), a construction and development company, on Thursday announced an additional $85 million contract with Florida Gulf Coast University for the construction of a new academic building in Fort Myers, Florida.
The construction began in summer 2026, with completion expected in summer 2028.
The contract is worth approximately SEK 790 million.
The company said that the contract will be included in its US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.
The project includes site development and infrastructure for the approximately 14,700-square-meter Marieb Hall South.
The building will feature classrooms, offices, concessions, specialized laboratories and a simulation suite.
On Wednesday, Skanska closed trading 0.84% higher at SEK 274.70 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
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