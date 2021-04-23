 SKB acquires a 168,048 square foot industrial building, located in Milwaukie, Oregon | 23.04.21 | finanzen.at

+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
23.04.2021 03:46:00

SKB acquires a 168,048 square foot industrial building, located in Milwaukie, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanlanKemperBard (SKB) has announced the acquisition of 2515-2517 SE Mailwell Drive, an industrial property situated on 6.7 acres of land in Portland's Milwaukie Industrial Submarket. The Mailwell property is well connected to Portland'sEastside, and located just off Oregon Route 99E, a major thoroughfare for the Portland metropolitan area.

SKB acquires a 168,048 square foot industrial building, located in Milwaukie, Oregon.

SKB intends to implement a capital improvement program which will address deferred maintenance and improve overall functionality and marketability. In addition, SKB will embark on a rebranding effort to reintroduce the property to potential industrial and manufacturing tenants.

According to SKB President, Todd Gooding, "Mailwell is the seventh industrial investment in our portfolio. This acquisition continues SKB's long standing tradition of seeking out and investing in urban industrial assets, which cater to manufacturing tenants focused on advanced tech, food, life science and sports apparel."

SKB Vice President of Acquisitions, Brian Hughes-Cromwick, added, "We've already seen significant tenant activity on the Property from a diverse pool of advanced manufacturers and industrial users looking for functional space close to Portland's consumer and employment hubs, supporting our initial investment thesis."

About ScanlanKemperBard

SKB is an established real estate developer and operator based in Portland, Oregon. Since its inception in 1993, SKB has originated total portfolio activity of $4.7 billion, comprised of 30.5 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space and 2,154 residential units. With longstanding relationships in each of its markets, SKB has the ability to source, structure and execute value creation across a wide spectrum of real estate opportunities. Visit SKB online at www.skbcos.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Todd Gooding
503-201-6800 

SKB acquires a 168,048 square foot industrial building, located in Milwaukie, Oregon.

(PRNewsfoto/SKB)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skb-acquires-a-168-048-square-foot-industrial-building-located-in-milwaukie-oregon-301275571.html

SOURCE SKB

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich mit Abgaben -- ATX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Asien letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich im Donnerstagshandel in der Gewinnzone. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Bären. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Märkten in Fernost mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen