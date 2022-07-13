SKB Recaps High Street in Arizona. Positioning Project for Continued Growth in Phoenix

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanlanKemperBard (SKB), announced that it has successfully recapitalized its High Street project at 5415 East High Street, Phoenix, Arizona.

Since its original construction in 2008, visitors and locals alike have flocked to the mixed-use project, which is located on a 24.9-acre parcel of land near the Loop 101 in North Phoenix. The entertainment complex features an urban, upscale district with specialty salons, fashion boutiques, trendy bars and gourmet restaurants such as Ocean Prime.

"We have been involved in High Street since 2013. We are now more convinced than ever about the growth prospects for High Street and the surrounding Desert Ridge area."– Todd Gooding, President of SKB.

SKB's business plan includes significant investment in the existing multi-family, office and retail buildings to drive value, as well as developing the property's vacant land parcels by concentrating on delivering best-in-class design and construction.

Charles Ferguson, SVP of Asset Management, added: "We're as excited as ever for High Street to continue evolving as part of the entertainment and hospitality hub of North Phoenix and the growing Desert Ridge community."

About ScanlanKemperBard

SKB is an established real estate developer and operator based in Portland, Oregon. Since its inception in 1993, SKB has originated total portfolio activity of $5.1 billion, comprised of 32.4 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space and 2,154 residential units. With longstanding relationships in each of its markets, SKB has the ability to source, structure and execute value creation across a wide spectrum of real estate opportunities. Visit SKB online at www.skbcos.com to learn more.

