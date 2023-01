Skeena Resources seals Essay Creek royalty sale to Franco Nevada

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Canadian explorer and developer Skeena Resources (TSX, NYSE: SKE) said on Tuesday it had closed the sale of a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty (NSR) on its Eskay Creek gold-silver project to Franco-Nevada (TSX, NYSE: FNV) in a deal worth C$27 million cash ($20m).The transaction, first announced in early December, also gives Skeena an additional cash consideration of C$1.5 million ($1.1m).Net proceeds of the sale will be used mainly to fund exploration and development activities at Eskay Creek, which the company acquired from Barrick Gold in 2020. The British Columbia-focused company feasibility study for Eskay Creek envisions an open pit operation with an annual production of 352,000 ounces of gold equivalent a year.Average grades are pegged at 4.57 g/t gold-equivalent, while the after-tax net present value, at a 5% discount, is estimated at C$1.4 billion, with a 56% internal rate of return and a 1.4-year payback at $1,550/oz gold.The past-producing Eskay Creek mine was the world’s highest-grade gold operation between 1994 and 2008.