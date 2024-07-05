|
05.07.2024 18:06:48
Skeena Resources wins appeal over Eskay Creek tailings storage facility
Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) (NYSE: SKE) has successfully appealed a prior decision regarding ownership of waste rock and tailings from the Eskay Creek Mine stored in the Albino Lake Storage Facility.The British Columbia Court of Appeal overturned the rulings of the Chief Gold Commissioner and the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which had previously recognized Richard Mill’s ownership of the Eskay Creek Material.The dispute centered on whether Skeena relinquished its rights to the Eskay Creek Material when it was deposited in the Albino Lake Storage Facility. The former Chief Gold Commissioner and Justice Iyer of the BC Supreme Court had both ruled in favor of Richard Mill, citing a 2017 mineral claim grant from the Province.However, the Court of Appeal found these decisions to be “clearly and palpably wrong.” The Court stated that the Province could not grant ownership rights to the Eskay Creek Material to Mr. Mill as it did not hold those rights at the time. Consequently, the former Chief Gold Commissioner’s decision was deemed erroneous.The matter has now been referred back to the current Chief Gold Commissioner for rehearing and reconsideration in light of this new judgment. The Eskay Creek Material is not included in Skeena’s Resource or Reserve Statements for Eskay Creek, nor has it been factored into any feasibility studies.Last month, Skeena secured a $750 million financing package for Eskay Creek mine redevelopment.The mine, located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, operated as an underground mine from 1994 to 2008.With the package, the Eskay Creek project is fully funded. Skeena now has optionality, flexibility and stakeholder alignment as it moves toward open pit production in the first half of 2027. Annual production will be 320,000 oz. gold equivalent during a 12-year mine life.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skeena Resources Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skeena Resources Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.