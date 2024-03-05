SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: AGM 7 March 2024 - Candidates to the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 7 March 2024 at 16:00 in the Ballroom at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík.

The deadline for declaring candidacy for the Board of Directors has passed. The following are the candidates for the Board of Directors of SKEL:

Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir

Guðni Rafn Eiríksson

Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson

Nanna Björk Ásgrímsdóttir

Sigurður Kristinn Egilsson

Further information on each candidate and the Nomination Committee’s proposal can be found in the attached document and on SKEL’s website: https://skel.is/en/shareholders/shareholder-meetings

The deadline for declaring candidacy for the Nomination Committee has also passed. The following are candidates for the Nomination Committee:

Almar Þór Möller

Álfheiður Eva Óladóttir

According to the code of conduct for SKEL Nomination Committee two committee members shall be elected by the shareholders’ meeting and the new Board shall elect one of their own following the shareholders’ meeting. Consequently, Almar and Álfheiður, will be elected to the Nomination Committee without a ballot at the meeting.

All documents for the AGM can be found on the company’s website: https://skel.is/en/shareholders/shareholder-meetings

Shareholders can register for the meeting at the meeting location, from 15:00, on the meeting date.

For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, fjarfestar@skel.is

Attachments