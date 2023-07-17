SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

In week 28 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 500,000 own shares for total amount of 6,550,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total

Purchase

price 28 13.7.2023 11:29:46 200,000 13.1 2,620,000 100,000 2,620,000 28 14.7.2023 10:23:41 100,000 13.1 1,310,000 300,000 3,930,000 28 14.7.2023 11:47:07 200,000 13.1 2,620,000 500,000 6,550,000





The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held no own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 500,000 own shares for 6,550,000 ISK 0.025826% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.