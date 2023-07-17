|
17.07.2023 11:18:22
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 28
In week 28 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 500,000 own shares for total amount of 6,550,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total
Purchase
price
|28
|13.7.2023
|11:29:46
|200,000
|13.1
|2,620,000
|100,000
|2,620,000
|28
|14.7.2023
|10:23:41
|100,000
|13.1
|1,310,000
|300,000
|3,930,000
|28
|14.7.2023
|11:47:07
|200,000
|13.1
|2,620,000
|500,000
|6,550,000
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held no own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 500,000 own shares for 6,550,000 ISK 0.025826% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skeljungur hf.
|6,77
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.