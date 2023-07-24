|
24.07.2023 12:06:17
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 29
In week 29 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,125,000 own shares for total amount of 14,857,500 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
|
Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|17.07.2023
|15:26
|300,000
|13
|3,900.000
|19.07.2023
|13:37
|300,000
|13.1
|3,930,000
|20.7.2023
|10:21
|200,000
|13.2
|2,640,000
|21.7.2023
|10:44
|325,000
|13.5
|4,387,500
|Total
|1,125,000
|14,857,500
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 500,000 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 1,625,000 own shares for 21,407,500 ISK or 0.0839% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skeljungur hf.
|6,77
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: Dow freundlich -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der Dow kann im Montagshandel zulegen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins.