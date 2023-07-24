SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 29

In week 29 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,125,000 own shares for total amount of 14,857,500 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased

Shares Price Purchase Price 17.07.2023 15:26 300,000 13 3,900.000 19.07.2023 13:37 300,000 13.1 3,930,000 20.7.2023 10:21 200,000 13.2 2,640,000 21.7.2023 10:44 325,000 13.5 4,387,500 Total 1,125,000 14,857,500

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 500,000 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 1,625,000 own shares for 21,407,500 ISK or 0.0839% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.