SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 30

In week 30 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,390,500 own shares for total amount of 19,016,250 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased

Shares Price Purchase Price 24.7.2023 10:00 330,000 13.7 4,521,000 25.7.2023 09:52 308,000 13.5 4,158,000 26.7.2023 09:39 200,000 13.7 2,740,000 26.7.2023 09:41 110,000 13.7 1,507,000 27.7.2023 09:44 162,500 13.7 2,226,250 28.7.2023 10:05 280,000 13.8 3,864,000 Total 1,390,500 19,016,250

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 1,625,000 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 3,015,500 own shares for 40,423,750 ISK or 0.15575% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.