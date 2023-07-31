Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
31.07.2023 11:44:15

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 30

In week 30 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,390,500 own shares for total amount of 19,016,250 ISK as follows:

DateTímiPurchased
Shares		PricePurchase Price
24.7.202310:00330,00013.74,521,000
25.7.202309:52308,00013.54,158,000
26.7.202309:39200,00013.72,740,000
26.7.202309:41110,00013.71,507,000
27.7.202309:44162,50013.72,226,250
28.7.202310:05280,00013.83,864,000
Total 1,390,500 19,016,250

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 1,625,000 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 3,015,500 own shares for 40,423,750 ISK or 0.15575% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.


