SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 32

In week 32 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 523,000 own shares for total amount of 7,191,250 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased

Shares Price Purchase Price 8.8.2023 10:18:18 183,000 13.75 2,516,250 9.8.2023 11:11:50 190,000 13.75 2,612,500 10.8.2023 09:39:51 150,000 13.75 2,062,500 Total 523,000 7,191,250

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 4,222,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 4,745,275 own shares for 64,062,856 ISK or 0.245% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is