SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 34

In week 34 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 511,000 own shares for total amount of 6,992,900 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased

Shares Price Purchase Price 22.8.2023 15:07:51 157,000 13,8 2.166.600 23.8.2023 10:20:16 120,000 13,6 1.632.000 24.8.2023 10:37:53 119,000 13,7 1.630.300 25.8.2023 11:12:12 115,000 13,6 1.564.000 Total 511,000 6,992,900

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 5,682,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 6,193,275 own shares for 83,883,956 or 0.32% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is