15.09.2023 18:53:03

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 37 - End of buy-back

In week 37 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 5,410,243 own shares for total amount of 67,750,490 ISK as follows:

DateTímiPurchased
Shares		PricePurchase Price
11.9.202310:05:46500,00012.7 6,350,000
11.9.202311:04:02500,00012.6 6,300,000
11.9.202315:13:56 477,000 12.6 6,010,200
12.9.202309:30:40500,00012.6 6,300,000
12.9.202309:37:38993,31312.6 12,515,744
13.9.202309:35:571,000,00012.6 12,600,000
13.9.202309:56:56450,00012.4 5,580,000
13.9.202314:38:4158,00012.5 725,000
14.9.202309:49:20931,93012.2 11,369,546
Total 5,410,243 67,750,490

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 13,108,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 18,518,518 own shares for 242,482,196 or 0.956% of issued shares. SKEL has now finished the buy-back programme.

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is.


