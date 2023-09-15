SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 37 - End of buy-back

In week 37 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 5,410,243 own shares for total amount of 67,750,490 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased

Shares Price Purchase Price 11.9.2023 10:05:46 500,000 12.7 6,350,000 11.9.2023 11:04:02 500,000 12.6 6,300,000 11.9.2023 15:13:56 477,000 12.6 6,010,200 12.9.2023 09:30:40 500,000 12.6 6,300,000 12.9.2023 09:37:38 993,313 12.6 12,515,744 13.9.2023 09:35:57 1,000,000 12.6 12,600,000 13.9.2023 09:56:56 450,000 12.4 5,580,000 13.9.2023 14:38:41 58,000 12.5 725,000 14.9.2023 09:49:20 931,930 12.2 11,369,546 Total 5,410,243 67,750,490

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 13,108,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 18,518,518 own shares for 242,482,196 or 0.956% of issued shares. SKEL has now finished the buy-back programme.

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is.