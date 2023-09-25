Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
25.09.2023 12:13:10

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 38

In week 38 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 8,100,000 own shares for total amount of 103,255,000 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
18.9.202310:151,500,00012.10018,150,00020,018,518
19.9.202309:431,600,00012.40019,840,00021,618,518
20.9.202309:381,000,00013.10013,100,00022,618,518
20.9.202312:05750,00013.1009,825,00023,368,518
21.9.202310:051,000,00012.80012,800,00024,368,518
21.9.202315:01800,00013.00010,400,00025,168,518
22.9.202309:35500,00013.2006,600,00025,668,518
22.9.202309:35500,00013.2006,600,00026,168,518
22.9.202311:02450,00013.2005,940,00026,618,518
  8,100,000 103.255.00026.618.518
      
           

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 18,518,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 8,100,000 own shares, which corresponds to 4.18% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 103,255,000, or 20.65% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.33% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Skeljungur hf. 6,77 0,00% Skeljungur hf.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abschläge zum Wochenstart: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am ersten Handelstag der Woche mit Abschlägen. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Montag mehrheitlich schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen