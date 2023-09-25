SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 38

In week 38 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 8,100,000 own shares for total amount of 103,255,000 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 18.9.2023 10:15 1,500,000 12.100 18,150,000 20,018,518 19.9.2023 09:43 1,600,000 12.400 19,840,000 21,618,518 20.9.2023 09:38 1,000,000 13.100 13,100,000 22,618,518 20.9.2023 12:05 750,000 13.100 9,825,000 23,368,518 21.9.2023 10:05 1,000,000 12.800 12,800,000 24,368,518 21.9.2023 15:01 800,000 13.000 10,400,000 25,168,518 22.9.2023 09:35 500,000 13.200 6,600,000 25,668,518 22.9.2023 09:35 500,000 13.200 6,600,000 26,168,518 22.9.2023 11:02 450,000 13.200 5,940,000 26,618,518 8,100,000 103.255.000 26.618.518

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 18,518,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 8,100,000 own shares, which corresponds to 4.18% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 103,255,000, or 20.65% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.33% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.