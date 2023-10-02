02.10.2023 20:04:24

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 39

In week 39 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 7,350,000 own shares for total amount of 96,345,000 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
25.9.202309:35:00            500,000                   13.30               6,650,000                                27,118,518   
25.9.202310:25:00            500,000                   13.25               6,625,000                                27,618,518   
25.9.202314:49:00            500,000                   13.30               6,650,000                                28,118,518   
25.9.202314:50:00            500,000                   13.30               6.650.000                                28,618,518   
26.9.202309:53:00            500,000                   13.40               6.700.000                                29,118,518   
26.9.202310:08:00            500,000                   13.40               6.700.000                                29,618,518   
26.9.202312:49:00            500,000                   13.25               6.625.000                                30,118,518   
26.9.202314:14:00            500,000                   13.20               6.600.000                                30,618,518   
27.9.202310:04:00            500,000                   12.90               6.450.000                                31,118,518   
27.9.202312:54:00            500,000                   12.85               6.425.000                                31,618,518   
27.9.202314:21:00            450,000                   12.85               5.782.500                                32,068,518   
27.9.202315:29:00            450,000                   12.85               5.782.500                                32,518,518   
28.9.202310:01:00            450,000                   12.90               5.805.000                                32,968,518   
28.9.202315:06:00         1,000,000                   12.90             12.900.000                                33,968,518   
  7,350,000 96,345,00033,968,518


The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 26,618,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 15,450,000 own shares, which corresponds to 7.98% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 199,600,000, or 39.92% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.75% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Skeljungur hf. 6,77 0,00% Skeljungur hf.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Shutdown verhindert: Wall Street uneins -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Japanische Börse letztlich tiefer - Feiertagspause in Shanghai und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte deutliche Abschläge, der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls klar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. An der japanischen Börse waren am Montag letztlich Verluste zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen