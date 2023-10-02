SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 39

In week 39 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 7,350,000 own shares for total amount of 96,345,000 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 25.9.2023 09:35:00 500,000 13.30 6,650,000 27,118,518 25.9.2023 10:25:00 500,000 13.25 6,625,000 27,618,518 25.9.2023 14:49:00 500,000 13.30 6,650,000 28,118,518 25.9.2023 14:50:00 500,000 13.30 6.650.000 28,618,518 26.9.2023 09:53:00 500,000 13.40 6.700.000 29,118,518 26.9.2023 10:08:00 500,000 13.40 6.700.000 29,618,518 26.9.2023 12:49:00 500,000 13.25 6.625.000 30,118,518 26.9.2023 14:14:00 500,000 13.20 6.600.000 30,618,518 27.9.2023 10:04:00 500,000 12.90 6.450.000 31,118,518 27.9.2023 12:54:00 500,000 12.85 6.425.000 31,618,518 27.9.2023 14:21:00 450,000 12.85 5.782.500 32,068,518 27.9.2023 15:29:00 450,000 12.85 5.782.500 32,518,518 28.9.2023 10:01:00 450,000 12.90 5.805.000 32,968,518 28.9.2023 15:06:00 1,000,000 12.90 12.900.000 33,968,518 7,350,000 96,345,000 33,968,518





The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 26,618,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 15,450,000 own shares, which corresponds to 7.98% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 199,600,000, or 39.92% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.75% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is