SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 42

In week 42 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 2,574,275 own shares for total amount of 31,191,155 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
16.10.202309:32300,000    12.40    3,720,000    42.142.527   
17.10.202309:38       300,000    12.35    3,705,000    42.442.527   
17.10.202314:09300,000    12.30    3,690,000    42.742.527   
17.10.202315:18229,275    12.20    2,797,155    42.971.802   
18.10.202309:45300,000    12.20    3,660,000    43.271.802   
18.10.202309:5070,000     12.20    854,000    43.341.802   
19.10.202315:02   750,000    11.95    8,962,500    44.091.802   
20.10.202311:30   325,000    11.70    3,802,500    44.416.802   
  2,574,275 31,191,15544,416,802

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 41,492,527 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 25,898,284 own shares, which corresponds to 13.38% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 330,204,825, or 66.04% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.29% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.


