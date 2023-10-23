SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 42

In week 42 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 2,574,275 own shares for total amount of 31,191,155 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 16.10.2023 09:32 300,000 12.40 3,720,000 42.142.527 17.10.2023 09:38 300,000 12.35 3,705,000 42.442.527 17.10.2023 14:09 300,000 12.30 3,690,000 42.742.527 17.10.2023 15:18 229,275 12.20 2,797,155 42.971.802 18.10.2023 09:45 300,000 12.20 3,660,000 43.271.802 18.10.2023 09:50 70,000 12.20 854,000 43.341.802 19.10.2023 15:02 750,000 11.95 8,962,500 44.091.802 20.10.2023 11:30 325,000 11.70 3,802,500 44.416.802 2,574,275 31,191,155 44,416,802

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 41,492,527 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 25,898,284 own shares, which corresponds to 13.38% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 330,204,825, or 66.04% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.29% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.