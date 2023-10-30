SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back Programme week 43

In week 43 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,700,000 own shares for total amount of 19,848,750 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 23.10.2023 12:47 575.000 11,70 6.727.500 44.991.802 24.10.2023 15:13 575.000 11,70 6.727.500 45.566.802 25.10.2023 14:30 275.000 11,60 3.190.000 45.841.802 26.10.2023 10:04 275.000 11,65 3.203.750 46.116.802 1.700.000 19.848.750 46.116.802

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 44,991,802 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 1,700,000 own shares, which corresponds to 14.26% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 350,053,575 or 70.01% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.38% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.