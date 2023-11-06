|
06.11.2023 10:48:38
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 44
In week 44 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,321,053 own shares for total amount of 15,761,214 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|30.10.2023
|15:20
|450,000
|11.85
|5,332,500
|46,566,802
|31.10.2023
|09:51
|200,000
|11.80
|2,360,000
|46,766,802
|1.11.2023
|15:19
|226,065
|11.60
|2,622,354
|46,992,867
|2.11.2023
|09:40
|44,988
|11.70
|526,360
|47,037,855
|3.11.2023
|15:22
|400,000
|12.30
|4,920,000
|47,437,855
|1,321,053
|15,761,214
|47,437,855
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 46,116,802 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 28,919,337 own shares, which corresponds to 14.94% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 365,814,789, or 73.16% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.45% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774.
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skeljungur hf.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skeljungur hf.
|6,77
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison erreicht weitere Höhepunkte: ATX und DAX holen Verluste auf und notieren höher -- Wall Street zu Handelsstart fester -- Handel in Fernost endet mit schwächeren Notierungen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten im frühen Mittwochshandel noch tiefer, können die Verluste aber im weiteren Handelsverlauf wettmachen. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich zu Handelsstart kleine Pluszeichen. Asiens Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch derweil etwas tiefer.