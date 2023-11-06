06.11.2023 10:48:38

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 44

In week 44 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,321,053 own shares for total amount of 15,761,214 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
30.10.202315:20450,000    11.85    5,332,500    46,566,802   
31.10.202309:51200,000    11.80    2,360,000    46,766,802   
1.11.202315:19226,065    11.60    2,622,354    46,992,867   
2.11.202309:4044,988    11.70    526,360    47,037,855   
3.11.202315:22400,000    12.30    4,920,000    47,437,855   
  1,321,053 15,761,21447,437,855

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 46,116,802 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 28,919,337 own shares, which corresponds to 14.94% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 365,814,789, or 73.16% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.45% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774.

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.


