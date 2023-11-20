SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 46

In week 46 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 810,000 own shares for total amount of 10,043,000 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 14.11.2023 10:34:00 200,000 12.40 2,480,000 49,642,855 14.11.2023 11:16:00 210,000 12.30 2,583,000 49,852,855 16.11.2023 10:13:00 200,000 12.40 2,480,000 50,052,855 17.11.2023 10:20:00 200,000 12.50 2,500,000 50,252,855 810,000 10,043,000 50,252,855

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 49,442,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 31,734,337 own shares, which corresponds to 16.39% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 400,6894,289, or 80.14% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.60% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.