|
27.11.2023 10:51:36
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 47
In week 47 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 540,000 own shares for total amount of 6,790,000 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|21.11.2023
|11:24:00
|340.000
|12,50
|4.250.000
|50.592.855
|24.11.2023
|10:06:00
|200.000
|12,70
|2.540.000
|50.792.855
|540,000
|6,790,000
|50,792,855
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 50,252,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 32,274,337 own shares, which corresponds to 16.67% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 407,474,289 or 81.49% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.62% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.
