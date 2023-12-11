|
11.12.2023 10:44:04
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 49
In week 49 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,800,000 own shares for total amount of 23,165,000 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|4.12.2023
|09:50:00
|500,000
|12.4
|6,200,000
|51.792.855
|5.12.2023
|13:37:00
|500,000
|12.6
|6.300,000
|52.292.855
|6.12.2023
|14:06:00
|550,000
|13.3
|7,315,000
|52.842.855
|7.12.2023
|09:31:00
|250,000
|13.4
|3.350,000
|53.092.855
|1,800,000
|23,165,000
|53,092,855
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 51,292,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 34,574,337 own shares, which corresponds to 17.86% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 436,814,289 or 87.36% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.74% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.
