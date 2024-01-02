SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 52 - End of buy-back

In week 52 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,098,601 own shares for total amount of 16,258,595 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Proce Purchase price Total own shares 27.12.2023 10:43:00 400,000 14.75 5,900,000 56,856,141 28.12.2023 10:10:00 660,000 14.80 9,768,000 57,516,141 29.12.2023 10:28:00 38,601 15.30 590,595 57,554,742 1,098,601 16,258,595 57,554,742



The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 18,518,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 39,036,224 own shares for 499,999,995 ISK and holds 57,554,742 own shares which equals 2.97% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. SKEL has now finished the buy-back programme.

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is

.