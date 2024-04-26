SKF Q1 Results Down, Adj. Margin Rises; Sees Weak Organic Sales In Q2, Backs FY24 View

(RTTNews) - SKF (SKFRY.PK), a Swedish manufacturer of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services, reported Friday that its first-quarter profit before taxes dropped to 2.72 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 2.94 billion kronor.

Basic earnings per share were 4.15 kronor, down from prior year's 4.55 kronor.

Adjusted profit before taxes were 3.03 billion kronor, compared to 3.04 billion kronor a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 4.83 kronor, compared to last year's 4.77 kronor.

In total, the adjusted operating profit was 3.30 billion kronor, down from prior year's 3.48 billion kronor. However, adjusted operating margin improved to 13.4 percent from 13.1 percent last year.

Net sales also declined to 24.70 billion kronor from prior year's 26.55 billion kronor in a more challenging economic environment.

As expected, there was a soft customer demand in the quarter with large variations across the company's different industries.

Organic growth in India and Southeast Asia was 1 percent driven by a strong performance in heavy industries and light vehicles. In Europe, Middle East and Africa, the organic sales declined 5 percent, with negative growth in most industries, while aerospace and railway contributed positively.

Looking into the second quarter, SKF expects a mid single-digit organic sales decline from last year.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect a low single-digit organic sales decline, compared to 2023.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, said, "We expect to see continued market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty and the business is prepared to tackle different scenarios."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.