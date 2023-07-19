|
SKF Q2 Profit Rises; Organic Sales Growth At 8%
(RTTNews) - SKF (SKFRY.PK) reported second quarter profit before taxes of 2.83 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.10 billion kronor, last year. Basic earnings per share was 4.48 kronor compared to 1.08 kronor. Adjusted operating profit was 3.6 billion Swedish kronor compared to 2.5 billion kronor, prior year. The adjusted operating margin was 13.3% compared to 10.5%. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.36 kronor compared to 2.90 kronor.
Second quarter net sales were 27.1 billion Swedish kronor compared to 23.7 billion kronor, prior year. The organic sales growth was 8%. The company saw strong demand in Europe and Asia with an organic growth of around 10%.
For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects mid single-digit organic sales growth. For the full year, the company maintained its outlook of high single-digit organic sales growth, compared to 2022.
