Skiles Group Names Keyan Zandy Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skiles Group, an award-winning, national general contracting and Lean Construction management firm based in Richardson, Texas, announced today that Keyan Zandy has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1. Current CEO, Clay Harrison, will remain with Skiles Group as Chairman, and Dwayne Hodges will remain as President.

"Keyan is a dynamic leader who has reshaped Skiles Group, and our industry, by tirelessly and creatively advancing the firm's tools, practices, and principles," says Harrison. "His impact since joining Skiles Group in 2014, and as our COO since 2018, includes elevating the size and complexity of projects we build, as well as increasing our presence both locally and nationally. I'm excited that, as Skiles Group celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the company will be in such capable hands going forward."

"Skiles Group has a long and distinguished history, and Keyan has helped lead us to even greater heights over the past eight years," adds Hodges. "We've grown our employee base by nearly 70 percent and, perhaps more importantly, we've transformed our culture and how we do business. Keyan's leadership has enabled Skiles Group to become the progressive and dynamic firm it is today, and we are poised for continued growth as he assumes the role of CEO."

Zandy shares, "Clay and Dwayne have built a truly differentiated organization that works hard every day to deliver on our promise of Construction Simplified. I look forward to carrying on their legacy and, especially with the support of the incredible team we have in place, continuing Skiles Group's evolution and its growth with our clients, team, trade partners, and industry."

Zandy Drives Innovation, Has Become Noted Construction Industry Expert

A recognized construction industry expert with almost 20 years of experience, Zandy joined Skiles Group in 2014. He has been a champion of disruptive, continuous process improvement in collaboration with employees, clients, and trade partners. With Skiles Group, he developed and nurtured a Lean culture and placed significant focus on pursuing operational excellence through focused, continuous improvement—paving the way for the company's "There's a better way to build" philosophy that drives everything it does. During his tenure, he guided the firm through the mapping and documentation of all company processes and crafted a comprehensive training program to ensure their consistent practice. His contributions further include extensive technology exploration and integration across the enterprise; revamping Skiles Group's hiring and retention approaches; and developing new strategies around client acquisition and business development to both increase and diversify market share.

As a result of the various improvements Zandy led, Skiles Group has received numerous industry recognitions and awards over the past few years, including:

Multiple AGC National Build America awards

ABC National Excellence in Construction® Award

AGC National Innovation Award

In 2019, along with industry colleague Joe Donarumo, Zandy encapsulated Lean Construction principles in an easy-to-read story about a construction superintendent who has been given responsibility for the biggest project of his life. Entitled The Lean Builder: A Builder's Guide to Applying Lean Tools in the Field, the book delivers Lean concepts in a clear and understandable approach through practical scenarios faced by any construction project team. The book was honored with a Shingo Publication Award by The Shingo Institute, denoting its significant contribution and practical application to the body of knowledge regarding enterprise excellence. The Lean Builder is regularly used in construction management programs in many universities and has become a vibrant online community for superintendents and last planners on the job sites.

In addition, Zandy spearheaded the creation of the award-winning crisis management app Smart Safety, which issues emergency communication alerts within the designated boundaries of construction jobsites. Zandy and Smart Safety co-creator, Manmeet Sethi, share a patent for the app's unique geolocation/geofencing technology. Smart Safety has been implemented by Skiles Group and many other construction management firms across the country.

Zandy holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Architecture at Texas A&M University. He is past Chairman and current core team member of the Lean Construction Institute's (LCI) Dallas/Fort Worth Community of Practice and is regularly asked to speak at events for AGC, LCI, TEXO, CMAA, AIC, and SMPS, among others. He serves as a regular contributor for D CEO Magazine, the Zweig Letter, and other top industry publications.

About Skiles Group

Skiles Group leverages Lean techniques, cutting-edge technologies, and an innovative mindset to continuously improve, advance the industry, and provide Construction Simplified: a better, more seamless project delivery experience. Skiles Group offers general contracting, construction management, integrated project delivery, and design/build services throughout the United States from its home base in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Specializing in the construction of complex, award-winning facilities, Skiles Group's expansive project portfolio includes healthcare, higher education, commercial, recreational, and private schools. Learn more at www.skilesgroup.com, follow on LinkedIn, or call 972-644-2444.

