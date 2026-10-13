Skillful Craftsman Education Technology To Buy 70% Stake In URAY PTE. LTD., Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) announced an agreement to acquire a 70 percent controlling stake in Singapore-based URAY PTE. LTD., a casual game developer and publisher. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the deal, EDTK will combine its AI technology resources with URAY's experience in casual game development, international user acquisition, advertising monetization and commercial operations.

The companies plan to integrate AI into game development, publishing and operations to make interactive content production more efficient, lower the technical barriers to game creation and monetization, and open new growth opportunities for the digital content industry.

Upon closing of the transaction, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, URAY's existing team will continue to run its game business.

In pre-market hours, EDTK was trading at $0.8901, down 4.80 percent on the Nasdaq.