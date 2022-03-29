SKILLGIGS ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO HEALTHCARE LEADERSHIP TEAM

HOUSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillGigs, Inc., a leading talent marketplace for healthcare and digital professionals, is pleased to announce that Bryan Groom has joined SkillGigs as Division President, Healthcare. In his role, Groom is responsible for leading SkillGigs' healthcare division, ensuring the continuous development of the company's talent network and enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Groom will leverage his industry knowledge and strategic business development experience which has been accumulated over 23 years in the healthcare industry. For over two decades Groom has led various teams in sales and operations with a focus on Vendor Management Systems (VMS) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) relationships for hospital and health systems nationwide.

"Bryan is an excellent addition to our leadership team, as he brings experience that complements and strengthens our company goals and performance-oriented culture," said CEO and Founder Kashif Aftab. "Our company has grown tremendously over the past few years, and Bryan is an excellent fit in the organization. We're eager to have him continue to develop our healthcare division and bring innovation and value to SkillGigs customers."

Founded in 2017, SkillGigs is a talent marketplace using AI technology to pair top professionals with employers based on skill matching. The company was founded specializing in IT and technology talent and opened the healthcare division in 2019. Since its start, SkillGigs has grown exponentially and currently has over 100,000 individuals in the marketplace.

"I am thrilled to be a part of a company that is disrupting and leading the way in AI-recruiting software," said Groom. "We have seen a shift in recent years in terms of the way employers and talent alike have adjusted their business models by accommodating the way people are choosing to work. SkillGigs has pushed exciting new developments and innovations to fill a specific need in the market."

About SkillGigs:

SkillGigs, Inc. is an AI sourcing marketplace platform that connects skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with opportunities. Founded in 2017, on the belief that companies and talent want to interact in innovative ways, SkillGigs aims to remove traditional workforce barriers. The company implements patented software focused on matching skills to enable strong candidates for each position. SkillGigs is dedicated to empowering users with the freedom of choice and balancing the power equation between the job seeker and employers. For more information, please visit www.skillgigs.com.

Contact:

Amanda Betts

abetts@skillgigs.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skillgigs-announces-addition-to-healthcare-leadership-team-301512767.html

SOURCE SkillGigs