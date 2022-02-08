SkillPointe Announces Top 40 High-Paying Careers for Community College, Trade and Technical School Students in 2022

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillPointe, the number one resource for career guidance, training, scholarships, and best local jobs not requiring a college degree, today announced its 2022 Top 40 Jobs List for community college, trade and technical school students. The report is based on a proprietary analysis of current salaries, available job openings, future growth, and interest among job seekers on SkillPointe.com.

"While many students pursue career paths that require four years or more of college, we see tremendous salary growth and future demand in careers that do not require a bachelor's degree," said Todd Wilson, SkillPointe Founder. "In fact, some fast-growing careers that only require a certificate or license now pay more than careers that require a four-year degree. In addition, accelerated training options are often available through local community colleges, trade schools and employer apprenticeships, for a fraction of the cost of a four-year program."

These careers are not only for young adults entering the workforce. Career changers of all ages are using SkillPointe to explore the best local jobs and flexible training options that fit the busy lives of working families. "We are now living through the Great Resignation," said James Franchi, SkillPointe CEO, "People are resigning from jobs at record levels for a variety of reasons, including low salaries that may not be keeping up with rising inflation. Skilled careers that offer robust salary growth, fast training and future job security are a very attractive option."

Key findings from the SkillPointe Top 40 Jobs list:

Information Technology (IT) careers have the five highest paying salaries

Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public Service and Transportation industries make up the Top 10 with careers like Dental Hygienist, Electrical and Electronic Engineering Tech, Police Officer and Aircraft Mechanic

Construction is a high-growth industry with seven careers included in the list

SkillPointe career rankings are based on a proprietary analysis of multiple data sources, including SkillPointe user behavior, Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Employment Matrix, Occupational Employment Statistics, The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and Emsi Burning Glass.

SkillPointe is the #1 online resource for job seekers and students pursuing careers that do not require a college degree. The fast-growing platform provides free self-assessment tools, career insights, training programs, scholarships, and local job openings in high-growth industries: Construction, Healthcare, Information Technology, Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Communications and Public Service. Visitors to SkillPointe will find more than 350,000 local job openings updated daily and over 55,000 training programs at local community colleges, trade schools and employer-sponsored apprenticeships. To learn more, visit SkillPointe.com. For media inquiries and partnership information please visit Partners.SkillPointe.com

